Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,011 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $198.10 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

