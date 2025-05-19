Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Shares Down 18.5% – What’s Next?

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CVE:CDB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 173,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 43,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Cordoba Minerals Trading Down 18.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84. The firm has a market cap of C$66.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties in Colombia and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project with exploration licenses covering 146.62 square kilometers and has an additional 893.91 square kilometers of mining titles under application located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

