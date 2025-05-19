Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,317.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 619,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Under Armour by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,808,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 374,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Price Performance

Under Armour stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 1.47.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

