Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,061 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1,152.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4%

PR stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $38,288.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,525.36. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $39,340.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,294.99. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687. Insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

