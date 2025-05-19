Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $124,000 Holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652,357 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

TeraWulf Stock Up 10.5%

WULF stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

