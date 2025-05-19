Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83,430 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,561,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,463,155 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,829 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,674,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,582,000 after purchasing an additional 763,265 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20,936.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 424,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,443,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 384,528 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.71.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 11,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $92,712.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,473.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC opened at $7.52 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $640.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

