Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Samsara by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Samsara by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Samsara by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 676,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,559,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Samsara by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,346,000 after buying an additional 68,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $21,231,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $47.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of -100.98 and a beta of 1.70. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $5,828,649.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,900. The trade was a 48.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,978.88. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239,721 shares of company stock worth $48,223,793. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

