Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 375,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 241,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Upland Software by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 99,617 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

In related news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,885.52. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

Featured Stories

