Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,369 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teekay were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Teekay by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Teekay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,695 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TK opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02.

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

