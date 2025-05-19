Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 419,656 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419,656 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Luminar Technologies worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 21,416 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.06. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

