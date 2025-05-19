Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $1,191,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,168.96. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $108.15 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

