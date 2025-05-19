Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Heights Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ondas by 397.6% in the fourth quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,811,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844,401 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Ondas in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ONDS stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $124.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Ondas had a negative net margin of 544.24% and a negative return on equity of 183.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

