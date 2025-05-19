Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $153,000 Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of First Community worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Community alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,012,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Community by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 182,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Community by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Community by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Community by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 59,335 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Stock Down 0.8%

FCCO stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.36.

First Community Announces Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. First Community had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $18.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price objective on First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Community from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FCCO

About First Community

(Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.