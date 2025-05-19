Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $130,000 in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Kopin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Kopin by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.
Kopin Stock Down 2.6%
KOPN opened at $1.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $240.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.16. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kopin from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kopin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.56.
Kopin Profile
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.
