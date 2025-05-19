Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 244,121 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,706,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after purchasing an additional 94,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,763,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,888,000 after purchasing an additional 199,598 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 476,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 606,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 46,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,812,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

