Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Black Diamond Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0%

BDTX stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.63. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BDTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Black Diamond Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Black Diamond Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech sold 5,784,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $11,973,484.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,733,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,442.29. The trade was a 67.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.