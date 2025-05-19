Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 35,125 Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRG. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,903,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 366,108 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 90,636 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $2.91 on Monday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Seritage Growth Properties ( NYSE:SRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 618.09%.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

