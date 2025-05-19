Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 207,606 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,606 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,742,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,993,000 after acquiring an additional 314,670 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,261,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 86,510 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

