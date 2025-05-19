Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 43,427 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,427 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Expensify were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ceera Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 439,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expensify by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Expensify by 1,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 22,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $64,959.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,283.20. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $28,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,148.20. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,921 shares of company stock worth $886,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $2.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $190.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

Expensify declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 20.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

