Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $153,000 Position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 61,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Savings Financial Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Savings Financial Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Savings Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $27.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.40.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 13.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from First Savings Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.