Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFH. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mercurity Fintech by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mercurity Fintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercurity Fintech Stock Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:MFH opened at $5.33 on Monday. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.