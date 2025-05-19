D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 126,482 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,482 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRTX. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 140,507 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,097,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 84,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 66,667 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTX opened at $7.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $636.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 156.81 and a quick ratio of 152.83.

TPG RE Finance Trust ( NYSE:TRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Equities analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 137.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

