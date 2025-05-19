D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 771,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,146 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Porch Group by 5,776.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.44. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 10,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217.20. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 60,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,384,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,515.68. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,554 shares of company stock worth $3,831,090. Insiders own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

