D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,228,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,705,000 after purchasing an additional 135,442 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 17,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 9,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.98 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.59.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

