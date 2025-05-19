D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of Ducommun at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ducommun by 804.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ducommun by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ducommun by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ducommun by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $68.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.46. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $70.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $194.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DCO. Truist Financial set a $76.00 price target on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ducommun

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.