D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 405,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 238,704 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 369.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 438,088 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,557,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in McEwen Mining by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,231 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MUX. National Bank Financial raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

Shares of MUX opened at $7.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. McEwen Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.06 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. As a group, analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX).

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.