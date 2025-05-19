D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,001,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
NVR Stock Performance
Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,351.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,171.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,873.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.
NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR
About NVR
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NVR
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Nextracker’s Solar Surge: Will It Shatter Its All-Time High?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Savvy Investors Are Raising a Glass for Heineken Stock
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 4 ETFs for China Exposure After Tariff Relief
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.