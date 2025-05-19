D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 176.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVR alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,001,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 683.6% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,351.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,171.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,873.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.87 by ($13.04). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,023.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.