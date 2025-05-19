D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,592 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYRN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 321.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 2,200.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $575.06 million, a P/E ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,175.90. This represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emily Rooney bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,062. This trade represents a 7.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Byrna Technologies Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

