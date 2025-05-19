D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Radware were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Radware by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 126,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 70,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDWR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Radware from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Radware stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.01 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $72.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. Radware had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. Radware’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware’s Core Business and The Hawks’ Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

