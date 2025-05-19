D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $3.42 Million in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avient by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Avient by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W upgraded Avient to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NYSE AVNT opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.93%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

