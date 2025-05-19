D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,848 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Veracyte worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,211,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,180,000 after purchasing an additional 463,098 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,599,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,331,000 after buying an additional 1,576,432 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,080,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,969,000 after buying an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after buying an additional 821,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,069,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after buying an additional 120,752 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $29.20 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.67 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veracyte from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veracyte from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

