D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 110,882 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,882 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,192 shares in the company, valued at $393,668.80. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

