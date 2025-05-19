D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 155,582 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 1,315.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,582 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of First BanCorp. worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 37,432 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $4,792,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.56. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $248.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

