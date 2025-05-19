D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

KREF opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $645.51 million, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 296.16 and a quick ratio of 296.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 625.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Articles

