D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 117,919 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 117,919 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XENE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,525,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 607,606 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $23,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,356,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 380,112 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 801,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,421,000 after purchasing an additional 224,892 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,913,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after purchasing an additional 206,709 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XENE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.