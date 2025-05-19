D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 121,528 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,528 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. StockNews.com downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE PNW opened at $91.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $74.45 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

