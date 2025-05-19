D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 552,574 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 552,574 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CAE alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 532,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 201,981 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP bought a new position in shares of CAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,629,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,350,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE CAE opened at $25.42 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAE

About CAE

(Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.