D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 55,990 Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,990 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERA. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.28. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $51.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VERA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Vera Therapeutics Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

