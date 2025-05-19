D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 6,122 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $65.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $675.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $106.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Maura sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $330,328.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 718,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,814,089.79. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

