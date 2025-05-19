D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of IAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get IAC alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 922.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in IAC by 6.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in IAC by 452.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,259 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in IAC by 1,398.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IAC stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.24. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.05 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $570.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reduced their price target on IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on IAC from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Read Our Latest Report on IAC

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.