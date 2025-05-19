Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $555.00 at Oppenheimer

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $513.00 to $555.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $531.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market capitalization of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,163 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $541,437,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $571,073,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.