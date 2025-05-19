Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 32,473 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,473 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of Commercial Metals worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Commercial Metals by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC opened at $48.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $100,039.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,999.22. This trade represents a 19.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

