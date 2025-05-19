Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 49,690 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of C3.ai worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 13,567 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $264,149.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 272,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $6,527,175.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,402,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,617,510.36. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,523,332 shares of company stock valued at $33,894,663. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $24.17 on Monday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.99.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.12 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.