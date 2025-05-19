Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FormFactor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORM. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 252,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,542,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,861,000 after purchasing an additional 585,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 981,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,205,000 after buying an additional 569,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,818. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on FORM

FormFactor Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of FORM opened at $32.06 on Monday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.