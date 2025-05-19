Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSWI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,506.24. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Perry sold 145 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total transaction of $45,366.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,326,409.31. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,736 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.2%

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $331.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.12. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.21 and a 12-month high of $436.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CSWI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $364.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSW Industrials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.