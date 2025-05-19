Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 531,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAS opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $134.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAS. Baird R W lowered shares of Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.55.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $58,546.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,706.35. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,222 shares of company stock worth $636,252. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

