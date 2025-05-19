Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,803 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 239,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Paramount Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 806.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 751,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,019.80. The trade was a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

PGRE opened at $4.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

