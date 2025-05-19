Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 48,727 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,727 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Verra Mobility worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 235,589 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 272,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Verra Mobility by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,179 shares in the company, valued at $28,626.12. This represents a 94.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $223.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

