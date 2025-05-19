Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stake Increased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $783.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

