Ethic Inc. Acquires 13,555 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,442 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,779 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,106 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,406 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

3D Systems Trading Up 3.9%

NYSE DDD opened at $1.74 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $236.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94.

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.